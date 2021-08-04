Kent Kings dethroned by Eastbourne Eagles

Eastbourne Eagles

With the Kings having strengthened with the addition of Troy Batchelor and Jake Mulford, hopes were high for the home team; however Eagles

No1 Richard Lawson laid down an immediate marker taking victory in heat one, backed by Kyle Newman in third.

After a shared heat two, Tom Brennan and Edward Kennett delivered another 4-2 heat advantage, replicated by Kerr and Kemp in heat six, giving the

Eagles a six-point advantage.

The Kings hit back with their own 4-2 in the 8th to reduce the deficit to four points by the interval. The trend for shared heats continued up to

heat 14, before Tom Brennan and Drew Kemp teamed up to deliver a knockout 5-1 over Cameron Heeps and Dan Gilkes.

The Kings scored a consolation 5-1 in the nominated heat 15, with Scott Nicholls delivering one of numerous stunning passes, to stop the Eagles

taking all four league points, but the Eagles left Central Park an away victory and three league points.

Afterwards, jubilant Eagles Co-Promoter Trevor Geer commented: "What a great night. It doesn’t matter which club you are, away wins are few and far between, but tonight, we pulled it off and it’s a fantastic feeling.

"I thought it might be tough meeting, especially after Kent had strengthened, but all the boys rode well tonight, from 1-7, and they all deserve credit for what they have achieved."

EASTBOURNE 47: Lewis Kerr 11+1, Tom Brennan 9+1, Richard Lawson 8+1, Drew Kemp 6+2, Kyle Newman 6+1, Edward Kennett 6+1, Nathan Ablitt 1+1