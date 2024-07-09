Michael Dunlop to celebrate record-breaking TT success at Festival of Speed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goodwood is delighted to announce that Michael Dunlop – the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT – will attend this year’s Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard.

Dunlop will take to the Hill on his 2024 IOM TT Superstock bike on Saturday morning as part of Batch 4 Class 16 ‘King of the Mountain’ alongside other legendary TT riders including 23-time winner and lap record holder John McGuinness and 14-time winner and Mountain Course lap record holder Peter Hickman.

After tackling the hillclimb, Dunlop will celebrate his recent triumph at the Isle of Man with a quintessential Goodwood balcony moment.

The Duke of Richmond said: “The Festival of Speed has long been known as the place to see some of the biggest names in motorsport and I’m delighted that, just a few weeks after he claimed his record-breaking 29th Isle of Man TT victory, Michael will be making his debut at the event.

"Fans will be able to celebrate his superlative achievements with a balcony moment on Saturday, while an array of TT winners and bikes will take to the Hill across the weekend.”