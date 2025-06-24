There was a worrying moment as Emma Raducanu took a nasty tumble during her first-round match against American Ann Li.

The British number one continues to “manage” a back problem at the Eastbourne Open, where she returned to the tour after missing last week's Berlin Open.

The 22-year-old slipped behind the baseline during a close first set on a breezy centre court at Devonshire Park.

Raducanu lost her footing in an attempt to fire back a Li forehand and, according to the BBC, was "moving gingerly" and “stretched her right leg.”

Li took the first set in a tie-break but the Briton hit back 6-3 in the second to force a decider. Raducanu blitzed the final set 6-1 and was in tears at the end.

"It really meant a lot to me and I'm proud of how I fought back," said an emotional Raducanu holding back the tears. "I'm so happy to come through that. The crowd really helped me.”

The former US Open champion will be back on court at Devonshire Park tomorrow as she faces in form Australian Maya Joint.

Radnucanu will hope she is fully fit for Wimbledon, which begins on June 30.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain reacts after a fall against Ann Li Photo: Kate Green