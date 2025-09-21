Burgess Hill Town FC returned home on Saturday – and despite losing 3-2 to high flying visitors Folkestone Invicta it was a very proud day for all connected with the Hillians and the whole town.

The stadium looked superb following a major upgrade with the 3G pitch installation as well as new floodlights, tannoy, big screen and fanzone all in place.

After eight games all away this season it was great to be back at the Medical Travel Compared Stadium for the visit of Folkestone, who sat second in the table and had recorded an excellent 2-0 victory over Maidstone in the FA Cup the previous weekend.

Hill included two new signings, both going straight into the starting XI. Alfie Mansell was in goal following the injury last week to Roco Rees while Dan Ashburn, who signed on loan from Sutton United on Friday, came in for the suspended Bobby Price. Josh Spinks returned from injury as the third change for Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett’s team.

The visitors had the first chance after just three minutes as Joel-Michael Odeniran’s header was cleared off the line by Hamish Morrison before Liam Smith’s follow-up was saved.

Hill’s first effort came soon after as George Vorster found Morrison who clipped a cross to Chris Whelpdale at the back post but his low header was saved at the second attempt by Ted Collins.

Invicta took the lead on 12 minutes as they got in down the right, the first effort was saved, the second effort was off the post but the third slammed home by Finley Marjoram.

Invicta had two quick chances to double the lead on the half hour but both Marjoram and Donell Thomas saw their efforts saved – and at the other end Ryan Worrall swung a cross in and it almost looped in as it clipped the top of the bar.

The visitors doubled their lead on 38 minutes when Thomas found Ben Mason out wide and he sent a ball across the face of goal where Joe Pigott buried it at the back post.

Just before half-time the Hillians pulled one back with the goal of the day as Whelpdale got the ball, spun, looked up and fired a bullet into the top corner.

Hill nearly went in level at the break as Morrison beat his man and crossed for Box who headed high and wide on the stretch and then had appeals for a penalty turned down for handball as a cross hit an Invicta arm in the box but it was not spotted by the referee nor the assistant.

The second half saw Mansell save to thwart a Folkestone break and then Joel Odeniran headed wide at the back post as Invicta looked for a third.

Hill scored next as they hit an equaliser. Worrall found half-time sub Tom Chalaye who held it up and found the superb Whelpdale unmarked in the box, he rounded the keeper and squared it for Martyn Box to score his second goal in as many games.

Hill looked to get the lead for the first time in the game and a low cross from the right found Ashburn who smacked one just wide and then Kieran Rowe pinched the ball in midfield and looked to chip the keeper but it was well saved.

Folkestone re-took the lead as Hill were caught on the break and Thomas has the freedom of the left to break away and slot past Mansell.

Invicta should have finished the game on 83 minutes as Pigott beat the offside trap to race clear, but he couldn’t finish from a tight angle.

Despite the result it was an entertaining game as football returned to Leylands Park with the ground and facilities looking brilliant in front of an excellent crowd of 655.

Match sponsors Sam Mitchell Roofing voted for the excellent Whelpdale as the Brickworks Man of the Match.