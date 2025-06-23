Narrow win sees Norfolk Bowls Club move up to third
The only comfortable win was 19:12 by John Rainbow, John Wilson, Hugh Montgomery, and Denny Roberts. Two other rinks could have gone either way but Michael Wood, Nigel Allen, Brian Phillips and Bob Allen won 14:12, and a third rink with Nick Potter, John Collins, Denis Langham, and Roger Ayling ended in a 14:14 tie. Pulborough took the remaining rink 18:13.
Norfolk Ladies met near neighbours Maltravers and emerged with a decisive 45:22 win in their Ladies GSML Div1 fixture. Jenny McKeown, Barbara Wilkins, Pauline Slade, and Suki Ritblat were always in control and won 24:6, whereas Caroline Longhurst, Elaine Montgomery, Barbara Edge, and Beverley Field had to claw back from a six shot deficit before emerging 21:16.
Unfortunately this could not be repeated in the Gladys Rowland Trophy at home to Preston Park, and Pauline Slade, Barbara Edge, Julie Potter, and Suki Ritblat went down 18:20.
The men's WSBL Div3 team had a mixed week. Table toppers Arundel had an easy 53:40 victory with only Alan Russell, Ted Jessup, Keith Ireland, and Neil Gillingham tasting success winning 20:13. The other rinks were conceded 15:18 and 5:22!
However a visit to Bognor provided some solace with a narrow 53:50 win. Successful rinks were Nick Potter, John McKeown, Alan Roberts, and Neil Gillingham winning 20:12, and Bernie Baker, Malcolm Janman, David Noakes, and Michael Comber winning 20:9. These victories provided sufficient buffer against the third rink loss of 13:29.
In the Mixed BML Div1 our Greens were trounced by our Yellows 52:30. For the Yellows Keith Ireland, Bernie Baker, and Suki Ritblat won 25:18, and John Rainbow. Beverley Field, and Bob Allen won 27:17.
The Greens disastrous season continued with a 31:41 defeat to Pulborough. Both rinks going down by scores of 14:22 and 17:19. Although Jim O'Regan, Elaine Montgomery, and Roger Ayling were somewhat unlucky with that last score, conceding five on the last end.