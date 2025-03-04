The Lottbridge Golf Club seniors took part in their first medal of the season.

The weather was perfect and the course was recovering well,a few tricky areas still had to be negotiated by all players though. Thirty eight seniors took part.

Thanks were given to the Fairway staff of Karen and Tony for looking after everyone.

Thanks also went to the committee members Les Buckle; Jim Woolley and Wayne Funnell for their administration help during the morning and thanks went to Bill Scott for starting everyone off on a cold and frosty morning.

Overall winner Nasser Negahban with Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland

Finally thanks went to the greenkeepers for their continued efforts on maintaining the course in superb condition, especially for the time of year.

Dennis presented prizes to the following: Nearest the pin on hole 2 - Brian Cordingley; Nearest the pin on hole 6 - Tony Fox; Nearest the pin on hole 9- Dave Keen; March Medal Winner: Nasser Negahban with gross 76-nett 67; Div 1 Winner: Richard Ellis with gross 77-nett 68; Div 2 Winner Mick Cosham with gross 88-nett 69.

Dennis thanked all the players for their contribution to the charity balls in the water for the captain’s charity, Prostrate Cancer UK. He also thanked all the seniors who played, making it another fun event at Lottbridge.

Nearest the pin winners Brian Cordingley and Tony Fox with Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland

We are sad to report that David Gamble – who did the Lottbridge seniors’ reports for the Heralds for a long time – has died. His funeral will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium next week.

David was a much-loved member of The Lottbridge Golf Club and had been press secretary for the past few years.