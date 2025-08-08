The event, a highlight of the club calendar, showcased outstanding performances across all categories, with several closely contested matches and memorable moments.

James Bird retained his title as Men’s Singles Champion, delivering a powerful and composed performance in the final, while Mo Champa triumphed in the Ladies’ Singles, securing her first club championship title after a hard-fought match that drew loud applause from the packed balcony.

In the Ladies’ Doubles, the experienced pairing of Helen Nelson-Smith and Frances Heale claimed victory with a commanding performance, while Nigel Jones and Joe Glover emerged as Men’s Doubles Champions after a tense and tactical encounter.

The Mixed Doubles final saw a brilliant display of teamwork and finesse from James and Anna Pollard, who were crowned champions to round off an exciting weekend of competition.

Club Manager Terri Wheeler said: “It was a fantastic weekend, with a great atmosphere and some truly outstanding matches. The level of play continues to rise every year, and it’s wonderful to see both new faces and familiar champions on the winners’ list.”

The finals also included junior and plate categories, as well as social events such as a family barbecue and an awards ceremony, reinforcing the club’s strong community spirit.

Winners received trophies and medals at the afternoon presentation, and attention now turns to upcoming league competitions and training sessions as the club continues to build momentum.

Club hero James Bird

France's and Helen ..ladies doubles champions

James and Anna Pollard, mixed doubles champions