New courts for Bexhill Tennis Club

The Club courts have been refurbished and are newly painted and Club Chair Richard Carroll cut the ribbon to formally open the courts.

“The committee have worked very hard over the last 18 months to secure funding and manage this major improvement to the Club courts. It’s a significant achievement for the club and I know we are all looking forward to playing on them” said chair Richard.

After the ceremony members celebrated with a glass of bubbly and posed for photographs on the new courts before picking up their racquets and playing on the new surface.

Chair Richard Carroll cuts the ribbon to reopen the courts

Bexhill Tennis Club was established in 1888 and is the oldest surviving Tennis Club in the town. It is a friendly club with members of all ages and abilities. The Club has the use of outside courts in Egerton Park with a clubhouse adjoining. New members are always very welcome and the club is open to all from absolute beginners to those who enjoy a more strenuous and competitive game.