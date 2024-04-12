New six-a-side league comes to Eastbourne this month

Leisure Leagues Sussex have announced the arrival of a brand new six a side football league in Eastbourne, starting this month.
By Steve SimmondsContributor
Published 12th Apr 2024, 08:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It will run at Eastbourne Sports Park, 7pm-9pm on Wednesdays, starting on April 24.

Sign up and save – for a limited time only, new teams can save £40 off their team entry fees - normally £50, now just £10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are limited spaces remaining. Vacancies offered on first come first served basis - register today to secure your slot and avoid disappointment.

Sign up now to Eastbourne's newest six a side football leagueSign up now to Eastbourne's newest six a side football league
Sign up now to Eastbourne's newest six a side football league

You get to play on the superb 3G pitch at Eastbourne Sports Park, with matches every Wednesday.

A new league kicks off next Wednesday, April 24. All equipment and referees are provided - just turn up and play.

League tables, fixtures and results are updated weekly and great prizes are up for grabs

To find out more contact local area manager Steve Simmonds on 07955 175518 or [email protected]