New six-a-side league comes to Eastbourne this month

It will run at Eastbourne Sports Park, 7pm-9pm on Wednesdays, starting on April 24.

Sign up and save – for a limited time only, new teams can save £40 off their team entry fees - normally £50, now just £10.

There are limited spaces remaining. Vacancies offered on first come first served basis - register today to secure your slot and avoid disappointment.

You get to play on the superb 3G pitch at Eastbourne Sports Park, with matches every Wednesday.

A new league kicks off next Wednesday, April 24. All equipment and referees are provided - just turn up and play.

League tables, fixtures and results are updated weekly and great prizes are up for grabs