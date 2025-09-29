Nixon and Woodhams wonderstrikes seal the deal for Roffey

Roffey U17/18s 3-1 Horley Mustangs

The Puskas Award is the way in which FIFA determine the most beautiful goals scored each year. If the judges were in attendance at Dutchells Copse on Saturday morning, they would have had a tough job picking the best goal scored by Roffey U17/18s in a solid victory against a tough opposition.

Pre match provided time for some sombre reflection as the two teams came together along with the Roffey Robins team on the neighbouring pitch for an impeccably observed minute’s silence following the sad passing of Dave Wellbelove. Dave had been a long serving secretary of Robins and had contributed massively to the footballing experiences of hundreds of children who had played for the club whilst he was there. Beyond that he made a huge contribution to football in Horsham.

Once the match started, Roffey needed to be sharply focused. Mustangs were from the league above and proved to be a stern challenge. For the first time this season the defence had to be really on its mettle as the game started in cagey fashion.

It was a physical encounter and the Roffey defence of James Dodd, Romario Moratalla, Sam Shelley and Will Anderson had to stand firm. From an attaching perspective Roffey were a threat although struggled to create many clear cut chances. That changed on the 12 minute mark when Josh Nixon picked the ball up on the edge of the penalty area and curled a first time shot to the top left corner, with the keeper rooted to his spot.

One quickly became two, and in the most bizarre of circumstances. Roffey were awarded a free kick in the opposition half, just outside the centre circle. Captain, Aaron Woodhams intended to float a ball into the penalty area for someone to get their head on. He didn’t quite execute, and somehow it deflected off a defender and found its way into the goal. Celebrations ensued with no-one quite sure what happened.

Mustangs felt that the score didn’t reflect the balance of play and retreated into their shells somewhat. Roffey exerted more pressure and soon scored their first. Woodhams received a ball from Tom Rollingson around 20 yards out and struck the sweetest of shots right to where the spiders live in the keepers top right corner. It was a shot that nobody could have saved.

Mustangs came forward from that point, with Theo Botevyle in goal on hand to pull off some strong saves, as he faced his first periods of serious opposition pressure so far this season. Just before half time Roffey conceded a soft penalty, which was converted to reduce the arrears.

Half time: Roffey 3-1 Horley Mustangs

The second half was a more attritional affair, with the initial period being a case of attack versus defence as Mustangs pushed forward. Roffey conceded a number of silly fouls as they invited pressure on themselves, although Mustangs didn’t create many gilt edged opportunities.The tide started to turn mid way through the half, with Roffey able to make more use of their forwards, Akil Ahmed, Ethan Douglas, Tyler Masters and Rollingson. Callum White was a threat on the left hand side as opportunities were created, although they were unable to convert.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said “this was a great match for us to learn how we perfumed under pressure and in particular to test our defence. Two of our goals were fantastic and showed the quality we have across the squad.”

Howden Insurance Player of the Match: Aaron Woodhams