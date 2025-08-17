Norfolk B finish season on (for them) a high

Bottom side Norfolk B could be forgiven for approaching their last two games of the season with trepidation, their opponents being second and third-placed Goring Manor and Pagham both fighting for the other promotion place behind champions Arundel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However Norfolk B surprised everyone, including themselves, with a superb four points from each game.

Against Pagham, Norfolk lost 46:49 but won on two rinks. John McKeown, Alan Roberts, Malcolm Janman, and Michael Wood won 14:11, and Bernie Baker, Richard Kitchen, Keith Ireland, and Chris Lawton won 21:13. The other rink lost 11:25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against Goring Manor, Norfolk lost 45:48 but again won on two rinks with John McKeown, Alan Roberts, Peter Hunter, and Brian Phillips winning 19:14 and Bernie Baker, Dave Harris, Chris Lawton, and Vic Turner winning 17:12. The other rink lost 9:22.

Visitors Pagham setting the jack at Norfolk

Of those who played those last two games, eight have only been bowling for two years, but while they can't bring experience to the match, what they do bring is humour and banter.

Norfolk travelled to third placed Pulborough for a vital Mens WSBL Div1 game. They emerged with a splendid 68:65 victory with two rink wins. Peter Slade, Errol Moult, Peter Hunter, and Bob Allen won 23:10 and John Rainbow, John Collins, Michael Wood, and Dave Simmonds won 22:14. The other rinks lost 8:20 and 15:21.

In the Mixed BML Div1, Norfolk Green eased their relegation threat with a 38:29 win over WItterings A, both rinks winning. Nick Potter, Elaine Montgomery, and Roger Ayling winning 18:13 and Pauline Slade, Derek Fisher, and Denny Roberts winning 20:16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Ladies GSML Div1 Norfolk swept to their third successive maximum points win, defeating Worthing Pavilion 51:21. Caroline Longhurst, Elaine Montgomery, Julie Potter, and Carol Raggett winning 33:7 and Jenny McKeown, Barbara Wilkins, Pauline Slade, and Suki Ritblat winning 18:14.

…

LANCING BC

In the Adur League, Lancing played Shoreham on a lovely evening.

This was very close, but Lancing won 63-61 despite losing on three triples by limited scores, winning on one, led by Martin Salter skipping, with Roy Waddup and Richards Bryan.19-8.

Shoreham won on 3 triples so they scored 6 points. Lancing won on one rink for 2 points and as overall score winners, took another 4 points, so it was 6-6 in points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors Rottingdean BC played a friendly against Lancing – a disappointing day for Lancing, losing three of the four games.

The winning triple was led by captain Tim Clarke. Tim was impressed with Colin Burton playing at number 2, and supported well by John Muncer, leading. Score 21-7. Overall score 70-58 to Rottingdean.

The penultimate Adur League game of the season v Southwick was not a good evening for Lancing, losing all four triples. Southwick were on form and took all 12 points.

They are currently two points ahead of Southwick Park in the league and play Shoreham in the last game of the season, on Friday at the Southwick/Southwick Park Club greens.