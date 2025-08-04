Supported by a large crowd from Norfolk Bowls Club, Julie Potter headed to Horsham to take on Margaret Smith from Sutton BC, representing East Surrey, in the Inter-County last 32 play-off game in the National Ladies Senior Singles.

Julie led from the start until Margaret took the lead at 17:18 and then took a three to win 17:21.

Bearing in mind that Margaret was an ex-England international and last year was in the Surrey Walker Cup team that won the national title, this was a magnificent performance from Julie and she will undoubtedly benefit from the experience.

At club level the highlight of the week was in the Mixed BML Division 1 game where bottom side Norfolk Green defeated leaders Middleton Blue 35:28.

Norfolk Greens playing Middleton Blue

Both rinks were victorious – Jenny McKeown, Denny Roberts, and Roger Ayling winning 16:14, and Terry Phillips, Neil Gillingham, and Peter Hunter winning 19:14. Hopefully this morale-boasting win will provide the impetus for a swift move out of the danger spots.

The Men's WSBL Division 1 game between bottom club Norfolk and top of the table Southbourne was a scintillating game where the overall leadership passed frequently between the teams.

It was not until the final ends in the final two games that Southbourne secured the victory 64:68, and Norfolk were left with just two points with their winning rink of Nick Potter, Hugh Montgomery, Denis Langham, and Roger Ayling triumphant 17:13.

The other rinks losing scores were 18:20, 14:17, and 15:28 which just illustrated what a close run thing it was.

In the Mixed BML Division 1 Norfolk Yellow continued their surge up the table with two victories, defeating Petworth 52:28 and Fishbourne 36:32.

Against Petworth Keith Ireland, Suki Ritblat, and Jim Raggett won 35:12, and John Rainbow, Julie Potter, and Bob Allen won 17:16. Against Fishbourne John Rainbow, Suki Ritblat, and Jim Raggett won 23:10 whilst the other rink lost 13:22.

In the Ladies GSML Division 1 Crablands Green defeated Norfolk 26:34 and only one point was obtained by Norfolk with a 16:16 draw by Hilary Claydon, Cathy Wilson, Pauline Slade, and Elaine Montgomery. The other set lost 10:18.

Two friendly games were squeezed in, at home to Horsham where Norfolk won three rinks to two, and away to South Wick where the four rinks were shared two each.