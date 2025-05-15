Norfolk Bowls Club begin season with set of victories

Norfolk BC eased into the new season with friendly victories over Crablands, Goring Manor, and Marine Gardens before getting their comeuppance away to Chessington.

The first team had a successful start with victories at home in the WSBL division one against Bognor 90 to 53 and a narrow 66 to 63 win at Tarring Priory.

The mixed BML teams both had disastrous starts with the Greens losing at Fishbourne 40 to 29 and at home to Chichester by 32 to 28. The Yellows followed in similar vein losing at home to Middleton by 37 to 26.