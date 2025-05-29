Norfolk Bowls Club brought down to earth

After a barnstorming start to the season Norfolk were brought down to earth by Worthing Bears who defeated them 73:58 in their WSBL division 1 match. Although it was not all doom and gloom with Nigel Allen, Peter Wilkins, Bob Allen, and Jim Raggett winning their rink 15:14. The three other rinks were decisive in the Bears favour.

A better story came in the Men's Top Club against Chichester winning 98:73. Brian Foskett won one of the singles 21:19, Hugh Montgomery and Denny Roberts won the doubles 24:7, Nick Potter. Bob Allen, and Peter Slade won the triples 21:17, and Trevor Sandells, Nigel Allen, Peter Wilkins, and Roger Ayling won the set 18:15. Chichester prevented a clean sweep by defeating club captain Jim Raggett 15:14 in the second singles.

In the Men's Club 2X4's Worthing Pavilion won 38:32 although Hugh Montgomery, John Collins, Bob Allen, and Jim Raggett won their rink 22:11.

In the Men's Edward Rowland Cup Norfolk lost 17:8 away to Buxted Park.

Tell us your club news.

The Norfolk Yellows emulated the Greens in their disastrous start to the season going down 44:30 away to Petworth. Norfolk found adapting to the synthetic surface difficult although the rink of Pauline Slade, Roger Ayling, and Brian Phillips came close only going down 22:19.

Another successful Open Day was held with 26 guests and prospective new members introduced to the dubious delights of bowling.