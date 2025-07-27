Norfolk Bowls Club locked in relegation struggles
However the Bears emerged with the majority of the points, winning 54:68.
Norfolk did earn four points with wins for Brian Phillips, Nigel Allen, Bob Allen, and Jim Raggett 15:14 and by Brian Foskett, Trevor Sandells, Dave Simmonds, and Trevor Parker/Denis Langham 19:10. The other rinks lost 11:21 and 9:23.
In the Mixed BML Division 1 Norfolk Yellows fought their way out of the relegation positions with home and away victories over WItterings A.
First they won away by 61:24 with both rinks winning, Keith Ireland, Suki Ritblat, and Jim Raggett winning 32:14 and Caroline Longhurst, Julie Potter, and Bob Allen winning 29:10. In the return fixture Norfolk won 35:34 with Keith Ireland, Suki Ritblat, and Bob Allen winning 19:11. The other rink lost 16:23.
Norfolk Yellows lost to Bognor Blue 36:43 although John Rainbow, Suki Ritblat, and Jim Raggett won 27:22, the other rink losing 9:21.
Norfolk Greens did their relegation fight little good losing to Bognor Red 34:36, although Neil Gillingham, Elaine Montgomery, and Trevor Parker won 25:13, the other rink losing 9:23.
In the Men's WSBL Division 3, Norfolk met leaders Arundel and lost 28:63. The three losing rink scores were 11:29, 8:18, and 9:16. At least this Norfolk side are safe from relegation.
On a more optimistic note the best wishes of all of Norfolk go to Julie Potter who, on August 2 at Horsham, takes on Margaret Smith, representing East Surrey in the Inter County play-off game in the National Ladies Senior Singles.