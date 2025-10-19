The start of Norfolk Bowls Club's short mat season has brought the Tigers a decisive KO Cup win, the Lions a valiant away defeat – and the story of the newly formed Jaguars.

Formed as a combination of the popularity of short mat bowls at the club and the enthusiasm of new short mat club captain Bee Edge, the Norfolk Jaguars emerged and have been entered into Division 3 of the WSC Short Mat.

Their first match was away to Crablands Avocets and the Jaguars returned with maximum points winning 42:24. The rink of Mike Johnson, Tony Borg, Alan Roberts, and Dave Noakes led from start to finish emerging with a 24:7 win, while the other rink of Allison Hayyes, Ted Jessup, Bernie Baker, and Jim Raggett had a much tougher fight. After a seesaw game they triumphed 18:17, the match going to the final bowl.

The Norfolk Lions visited Crablands to play the Bitterns in a Division 1 game and lost by a single point 33:33. Pauline Slade, Errol Moult, Dennis Langham, and Bob Allen won 20:14, but Bee Edge, John Collins, Hugh Montgomery, and Peter Slade lost 12:19. On a third rink a friendly was played with Crablands beating June Collins, Mike Johnson, Nick Potter, and Trevor Parker 17:21.

Norfolk Jaguars at Crablands for their first match

Norfolk Tigers had a comfortable win in the KO Cup beating Fittleworth Wasps 48:11, Elaine Montgomery, Neil Gillingham, Carol Raggett, and Denny Roberts winning 21:6 and Barbara Wilkins, Caroline Longhurst, Peter Wilkins, and Jim Raggett winning 27:5.

A friendly was squeezed in against East Preston and Norfolk won by three rinks to one.

Time was also found for a Long Mat friendly against Worthing Indoor BC which again revealed the huge gap between regular long matters and those whose only experience comes from invitations.

The five triples resulted in an aggregate score 100 points in the hosts favour. Norfolk enjoyed the lesson, and undoubtedly will struggle to avoid a similar fate when they visit Arun, Worthing Pavilion, Adur, and Horsham later in the season.

Success will be judged by the size of the deficit and even the occasional rink victory. Hosts are always kind and welcoming.