Norfolk come to Ockley....
Saturday saw the County Championship for the 4-Pin version of bar billiards being played at the Inn On The Green, Ockley. This year’s entry comprised Surrey, Sussex A and B, and entering for the first time, Norfolk A and B.
Surrey’s team, comprising John Slee, Clive Thompson, David Jones and Paul Jobbins, had won the title the previous two years but this time lost out to Sussex A in an exciting finish: Both teams had been tied on points throughout, but Sussex A - consisting of Hastings-based players - took it on total scores made, 22,770 to 20,560.
Match results: Norfolk B 2, Norfolk A 2; Sussex A 2, Surrey 2; Sussex A 3, Norfolk B 1; Surrey 3, Sussex B 1; Norfolk A 3, Sussex B 1; Norfolk B 1, Surrey 3; Sussex B 3, Norfolk B 1; Norfolk A 1, Sussex A 3; Sussex B 1, Sussex A 3; Surrey 3, Norfolk A 1.
1st - Sussex A W 3, D 1, L 0, F 11 A 5, 11pts; 2nd Surrey W 3, D 1, L 0, F 11 A 5, 11pts; 3rd Norfolk A W1, D1, L2, F7 A9, 7pts; 4th Sussex B W1 D0 L3 F6 A10, 6pts; 5th Norfolk B W0 D1 L3 F5 A 11, 5pts.
There were more than a dozen recorded breaks of 500-plus (good for this version of the game)
Highest break on Table 1 was 1080 by Matt Jones (Sussex A) and on Table 2 500 by Zak Whittaker (Norfolk A) Matt Jones won all his games on the day, and Andrew Lipscombe the same for Sussex B.
The event was well-received and all teams have already confirmed for next year when it is hoped they will be joined by representatives of Northants and Suffolk.