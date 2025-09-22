Norfolk come to Ockley....

Saturday saw the County Championship for the 4-Pin version of bar billiards being played at the Inn On The Green, Ockley..

Saturday saw the County Championship for the 4-Pin version of bar billiards being played at the Inn On The Green, Ockley. This year’s entry comprised Surrey, Sussex A and B, and entering for the first time, Norfolk A and B.

Surrey’s team, comprising John Slee, Clive Thompson, David Jones and Paul Jobbins, had won the title the previous two years but this time lost out to Sussex A in an exciting finish: Both teams had been tied on points throughout, but Sussex A - consisting of Hastings-based players - took it on total scores made, 22,770 to 20,560.

Match results: Norfolk B 2, Norfolk A 2; Sussex A 2, Surrey 2; Sussex A 3, Norfolk B 1; Surrey 3, Sussex B 1; Norfolk A 3, Sussex B 1; Norfolk B 1, Surrey 3; Sussex B 3, Norfolk B 1; Norfolk A 1, Sussex A 3; Sussex B 1, Sussex A 3; Surrey 3, Norfolk A 1.

All the way from Norwich - l.t.r. Julian White, Nathan Hensley, Fraser Brown, Oscar Gerdes and Pete Brown who play for the White Lion.

1st - Sussex A W 3, D 1, L 0, F 11 A 5, 11pts; 2nd Surrey W 3, D 1, L 0, F 11 A 5, 11pts; 3rd Norfolk A W1, D1, L2, F7 A9, 7pts; 4th Sussex B W1 D0 L3 F6 A10, 6pts; 5th Norfolk B W0 D1 L3 F5 A 11, 5pts.

There were more than a dozen recorded breaks of 500-plus (good for this version of the game)

Highest break on Table 1 was 1080 by Matt Jones (Sussex A) and on Table 2 500 by Zak Whittaker (Norfolk A) Matt Jones won all his games on the day, and Andrew Lipscombe the same for Sussex B.

The event was well-received and all teams have already confirmed for next year when it is hoped they will be joined by representatives of Northants and Suffolk.