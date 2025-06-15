Norfolk ladies start the week with a bang...but end in a whimper

Norfolk Ladies started the week with a bang but ended with a whimper.

The bang came against last season's main rivals, WItterings, and resulted in a 32:30 away victory primarily because of the top rink's 21:11 win. It was Pauline Slade, Caroline Longhurst, Julie Potter, and Barbara Edge who created the gap which the second rink's loss of 19:11 meant overall victory was still won.

The whimper came in the Ladies Top Club game against South Wick losing 65:73. Julie Potter romped home in the singles 23:5, but the doubles were lost 12:19, the triples lost 15:26, and the set lost by 15:23.

The men suffered two defeats in the Men's WSBL Div.1 matches. Firstly being defeated 60:64 by East Preston, with the only Norfolk victory by Brian Foskett, Trevor Sandells, Peter Slade, and Derek Fisher 22:19. The other sets indicated how close the contest had been with margins of 3, 3, and 1.

The other defeat was against Southbourne 60:70 with the only winning rink being Peter Hunter, Hugh Montgomery, Dave Simmonds, and Denny Roberts who won 19:13.

If the men's second team thought the previous week's 50:48 win over Worthing Pavilion Badgers was a precursor to happier times they were brought back to earth by Storrington who won 47:37. Although Chris Lawton, Alan Russell, David Noakes, and Peter Hunter won 20:12, defeats in the other sets by 3 and 15 sealed their fate.

In the Mixed BML Div1 Norfolk hosted a double header with Bognor. The Greens defeated Bogor Reds 35:26, and the Yellows defeated Bognor Blues 39:18. In fact Norfolk won all rinks by margins of 5 and 4 in the Greens game, and by 2 and 19 in the Yellows game.

The other game resulted in a 30:11 victory over Southwick Park who conceded the game in wet and windy conditions.

The annual President's Day was confusing on who emerged as top triple because of the constant changing of rinks, but what was not confusing was the £550 the event raised for the Chestnut Tree House Hospice.