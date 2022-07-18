Eastbourne looking back: Beach Life Festival 2017

On July 15-16 2017, extreme sports fans enjoyed demonstrations and races on land and sea, plus music, food and a party atmosphere

Margaret Bannister, head of tourism and enterprise, said: “There’s no event quite like Beach Life Festival, with its fun vibes and talented sports people showing off their skills. The event is great fun for both adrenaline seekers and those who prefer to let the experts take the risk. There are so many incredible displays and plenty of entertainment across the weekend, you won’t be disappointed.”

One of the UK’s top skaters, Chelsie Peters, appeared along with father-daughter skating duo Paul and Katie Croft.

An interactive court was open for skaters to practice their skills, try out hockey with Eastbourne Edge or challenge themselves to the limbo and high jump.

The seafront was transformed into a surfer’s paradise with colourful VW Beetles, campervans and buggies lined up to be admired.

Music was provided by DJs Jellyfunk and others, with dance and performances across the weekend and food including wood-fired pizzas and German sausages.

