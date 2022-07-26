Eastbourne looking back: Old Town Fete 2012

The fete included a Bonsai tree stall, a cycling challenge, a novelty dog show with prizes, and a tug of war. There was also the opportunity for children to hear stories from Derek Legg, grab an ice cream, and use the hose on a real fire engine.

Old Town Fete started back in 2008 and other than being completely rained off in 2017, has run every year since. It was reaplced by ‘Picnic in the Rec’ in 2019 and then the organising team said it would come back in 2020 with ‘a brand new look’ but due to covid the fete hasn’t returned yet.