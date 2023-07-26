NationalWorldTV
Image from Yohan Benchetrit's book Goodwood. Pic by Yohan Benchetrit
Image from Yohan Benchetrit’s book Goodwood. Pic by Yohan Benchetrit

In pictures: stunning new book captures special atmosphere of Goodwood

The thrill and the special atmosphere of Goodwood are captured in a new photographic book entitled simply Goodwood.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST

Self-published and now in its second issue, it comes from Yohan Benchetrit and is available at £18 online at https://yohanbenchetrit.com/product/goodwood-2/ and also at Kim’s bookshops in Chichester and Arundel.

Yohan, aged 25, moved from Paris to Chichester four years ago when he decided to join the Bespoke Design department of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. He has been living and working here since then.

Image from Yohan Benchetrit's book Goodwood. Pic by Yohan Benchetrit

1. Goodwood (1).jpg

Image from Yohan Benchetrit's book Goodwood. Pic by Yohan Benchetrit Photo: Yohan Benchetrit

Image from Yohan Benchetrit's book Goodwood. Pic by Yohan Benchetrit

2. Goodwood (7).jpg

Image from Yohan Benchetrit's book Goodwood. Pic by Yohan Benchetrit Photo: Yohan Benchetrit

Image from Yohan Benchetrit's book Goodwood. Pic by Yohan Benchetrit

3. Goodwood (5).jpg

Image from Yohan Benchetrit's book Goodwood. Pic by Yohan Benchetrit Photo: Yohan Benchetrit

Image from Yohan Benchetrit's book Goodwood. Pic by Yohan Benchetrit

4. Goodwood (8).jpg

Image from Yohan Benchetrit's book Goodwood. Pic by Yohan Benchetrit Photo: Yohan Benchetrit

