In pictures: stunning new book captures special atmosphere of Goodwood
The thrill and the special atmosphere of Goodwood are captured in a new photographic book entitled simply Goodwood.
Self-published and now in its second issue, it comes from Yohan Benchetrit and is available at £18 online at https://yohanbenchetrit.com/product/goodwood-2/ and also at Kim’s bookshops in Chichester and Arundel.
Yohan, aged 25, moved from Paris to Chichester four years ago when he decided to join the Bespoke Design department of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. He has been living and working here since then.
Page 1 of 4