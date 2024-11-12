Old Gravesendians RFC7 7 v 15 Hastings and Bexhil RFC

"Unbelievable grit and determination won us this game" said Hastings and Bexhill coach Ben Petty after the match. He was rightly proud of his squad who had travelled to north Kent and achieved a good win against a strong opposition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fielding a strong fifteen H&B played down the slope in the first half and built a good 15-0 lead by half time. Tom Hirst opened the scoring with a well taken penalty. Hastings played with intelligence and some good long kicks deep into the opposition half had the home defence under a great deal of pressure. From amaul 10m out Matt Stringer powered over the line for Hirst to convert. A long clearance from skipper Harry Walker led to a scrum in the left hand corner and prop Jacob McDonagh gathered the ball to dive over the line to score Hastings and Bexhill's second try

Kaleb Wiggan had to come on in the front row for Billy Pepper who had injured his shoulder after 37 minutes. This disruption did not upset H&B's grip on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half playing up the hill Hastings set up a solid and resilient defence againsy OG's forwards and fleet footed backs. The home side managed to score only one try which was converted.

Ball sponsor Alan Pink of The Horse and Groom with H&B players.

Coach petty rotated his squad well bringing Mike Clifford on for Calvin Crosby-Clark after fifty minutes and then switching him for Stringer for the last ten minutes. George Feely replaced Hirst on the wing. Throughout the side there were some good performances especially from two of the younger players Matt Shepherd and Wes Lorman playing in the back row. The tackling from the backs was excellent with Hudson wales and Joe Field putting in some magnificent hits.

Hastings and Bexhill's 2ndXV had a home fixture against local rivals Cinque Ports RFC and chalked up a good win 29-12. Steve McManus rolled back the years and scored a great try, surging through the visitors defence to touch down.

Next week H&B 1stXV are at home to Gravesend RFC 2ndXV. The match ball has been sponsored by the Horse and Groom public house in Mercatoria , St Leonards. The pub has been associated with the club for over forty years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing the Centenary Celebrations the club are hosting a gathering of former players from 12 noon in the club house. Food and drink will be available all day. The event will end with a live showing of England v South Africa on the big screen. If you are interested in attending please contact hastingsand [email protected].