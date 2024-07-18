Olympian Chris Boardman coming to Lewes FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Olympic gold medalist and former Tour de France rider Chris Boardman CBE will be dropping into Lewes on Sunday to catch up with Lewes FC about their sustainability efforts.

Boardman is cycling from Manchester to the French capital as part of Pedal for Paris.

He and his fellow riders will drop by the Dripping Pan on Sunday ahead of Lewes FC Women's friendly clash with MK Dons. It also happens to be Lewes Pride that day too.

Chris will take a look at some of the sustainability work Lewes FC does to help the local community, including Brad's Pit vegetable garden and the club's vegan food offerings.

Chris Boardman during Pedal for Paris

He'll then jump back on his bike to catch the Newhaven ferry to Dieppe, before setting his sights on Paris.

"Having Chris down at the Dripping Pan is an amazing collaboration between a great cause in Pedal for Paris and a football club that is striving to be as environmentally sustainable as possible," says director Joe Short.

"Chris is using Pedal for Paris as a vehicle for promoting sustainable practices and getting sports institutions across the country to sign up to the Green Pledge.

"Here at Lewes we're working hard to make the Dripping Pan a more enjoyable and sustainable place for supporters to enjoy a day out. We are one of only a handful of football clubs to have solar panels on our roof, our grass banking means wildlife can flourish, Brad's Pit has been producing vegetable for our kitchen for years now, and we've recently introduced reusable cups to our bars.

"We have everyone can get down to support both the Rooks and Chris on Sunday, where there will be a festive atmosphere as we also host Lewes Pride."

About Pedal for Paris

Pedal for Paris is an eight-day bike ride from Manchester to Paris in July 2024, to promote green action and innovation ahead of the Olympic Games in the French capital.

Sport England chair Chris Boardman – who won Individual Pursuit gold at the 1992 Olympics – is leading the ride and aims to galvanise the sports industry to step up its work in tackling climate change.

Lewes FC is equally committed to improving our environment so our community feels the benefit of our sustainability efforts. We have signed the Going for Green Pledge to actively promote:

• Reducing energy and water usage• Champion walking, cycling and lift sharing when travelling to activities• Drastically reducing reliance on single use plastics• Recycling waste and increasing the reuse of sports equipment and kit• Boosting activity to nurture nature and wildlife

Lewes FC vs MK Dons

Lewes take on MK Dons in the first pre-season friendly for the women's team this summer. The match kicks off at 2pm and will be part of Lewes Pride, where supporters can celerbate Pride in a welcoming, safe football stadium.

Tickets for the match are still available at just £6 for adults. All U16s can attend for free. Season ticket holders already have access to the game.