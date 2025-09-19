Eric Hardwick writes: As I drive along the Hastings-Bexhill Link Road, watching all the wildlife and especially the buzzards sitting on their perches, it gives me a wonderful feeling as we arrive at the 10th anniversary of the above event. And it is worth looking back at how this race derived and started.

The idea of running a race just before the opening of the new road, came from me taking part in the Leatherhead 10, which was a run on the M25 motorway in between junctions, just prior to it opening. I still have a thrill now when driving along this stretch of the M25, knowing that I had run on it.

See photos from the Link Road 10k by Stephen Curtis on this page and those linked.

When it became clear that the Bexhill/Hastings link road was going ahead, I made an approach to Rother DC and the contractors Hochtief/Taylor Woodrow. After various discussions and correspondence, Rother DC said it was not a problem for them, and it was completely down to the contractors to decide.

I was able to have a meeting with a director of Hochtief – Richard Wall Morris – and had a full discussion. Richard was very supportive, realising it was good PR for their company, good for the community, and a great fundraiser for charity, as all monies raised would go back into the community, distributed by both Bexhill and Hastings Lions Clubs.

I was also able to agree a substantial sponsor fee from Hochtief, so they became the main sponsor. The biggest concern for everyone, was going to be the date of the race, as it had to be just before the new road opened. This meant working closely with Hochtief as the time approached.

By carrying out a rough measurement, one could see that a 10K was possible, going out 5K and back 5K. Obviously a bonus was that no road closures would be needed, and limited marshalling required.

We announced in September 2014 that the event would take place sometime in 2015, and asked those interested in taking part to register online, so that when we had a date we could then ask them to enter accordingly. It was not possible to be sure when that would be, initially it was thought in the spring, but this gradually got put back to the autumn due to horrendous wet weather.

I was amazed when touring the site how wet it was, and the difficult conditions the workers had to endure. They were doing a fantastic job!

Eventually, in July 2015, we managed to agree with Hochtief a date of September 20, 2015. The contractors were very brave to make this decision, with it still being very wet. We then sent out emails to all those who had taken an interest, and commenced publicity for the event. We received over 1000 entries within days.

We were concerned that the new event may impact on other races already organised for that day, but this was always likely. One in particular was the Hastings Runners’ annual Rye to Hastings Race.

Being an original and current president of HR, this was embarrassing for me, but unfortunate. But a certain member of HR – Nick Webb – still entered both races, and RAN them both, arriving a little late after his 14-mile run from Rye to Hastings, and then took part in the 10K. Well done Nick.

One received permission to use the sports hall at Bexhill Leisure Centre as a base for the event, for which we were most grateful. We also arranged parking in the training area near the centre, on top of other parking areas close by in Beeching Road.

It was difficult getting an official UKA course measurement and the course measurer Rob Bright came on two occasions to carry this out, even though the road was far from completion. All the normal logistics for the event were just like organising the Hastings Half Marathon.

There was no doubt the race had caught the imagination of runners,keen to take part in this special 'One Of' Race, and say that they had run on this new road.

It was very interesting meeting the archaeology team, who were constantly working on the site. Their excavations helped everyone to understand the extent of human occupation in the Bexhill/Hastings landscape during all the main periods of pre-historic and subsequent times.

The Link Road excavation provided the opportunity to understand more about the devopment of Saxon settlements following the collapse of the Roman Empire. In many cases these are the settlements which now survive as farms, such as Upper Wilting Farm, where ditches, gullies, pits, post holes and a small number of fragmentary artefacts including pottery, have been found. As an added interest for the event, we signed each kilometre with a time zone, starting from Mesolithic through to modern.

Although all the arrangements were in place for the event, with race numbers and programme sent out in advance, there was still a worry about whether the road would be ready in time. The weather had still been very wet. The contractors were certainly under pressure, which they were not used to.

It became obvious with a few days to go that a small section going up to the Queensway Junction would not be ready as a hard surface, and would be 'rather rough' But we had lift-off. Many people had entered this event from all walks of life, including the Bexhill MP, local councillors and other prominent figures. I had even entered myself!!

A very special event programme was produced and was free to all, and every finisher would receive a unique BHLR 10K brass.

Race Day dawned and all was ready, with the double decker bus on the start/finish line, the timing system and volunteers ready. John Hollands was on the PA system doing a fantastic Job as always.

It was a simple 5k out and 5k back route. No junctions to worry about or getting lost. Due to the rough piece of road we were not able to supply a lead vehicle.

My only concern for the participants was for a wheelchair entrant having to negotiate the rough area. No need to worry. The runners helped her over this difficult area. Everyone who took part was a winner, achieving their aim of being able to say 'I did it'.

The winner of the race was Daniel Anderson, which was great to see, after him finishing second in another one-off event, The Hastings 100th Anniversary Marathon, that after winning the Hastings Half Mini Run, then many top finishes in the Half Marathon. He was followed by a very young looking Rhys Boorman.

First female was Isobel Muir. I even managed second in my age category. A certain Simon Linklater came in on 55 minutes – he is now a top HR coach.

The prizegiving took place afterwards in the Leisure Centre, and over £40,000 was raised for charity.

As I now travel along this popular and very busy road, I have a sense of pride every time that we put on this special event, and I am sure that this applies to all those who took part.

Thank-you to everyone who supported the race, sponsors, volunteers and suppliers, and especially to Hochtief who made this beautiful, now 10-year-old road, and fully supported the event.

1 . Johnston Press Bexhill Link Road 10K Race September 20th 2015 Organised by Bexhill and Hastings Lions Clubs for The Community. : Images from the 2015 Hastings-Bexhill Link Road 10k Photo: Stephen Curtis

2 . Johnston Press Bexhill Link Road 10K Race September 20th 2015 Organised by Bexhill and Hastings Lions Clubs for The Community. : Images from the 2015 Hastings-Bexhill Link Road 10k Photo: Stephen Curtis

3 . Johnston Press Bexhill Link Road 10K Race September 20th 2015 Organised by Bexhill and Hastings Lions Clubs for The Community. : Images from the 2015 Hastings-Bexhill Link Road 10k Photo: Stephen Curtis

4 . Johnston Press Bexhill Link Road 10K Race September 20th 2015 Organised by Bexhill and Hastings Lions Clubs for The Community. : Images from the 2015 Hastings-Bexhill Link Road 10k Photo: Stephen Curtis