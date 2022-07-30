100-plus pictures from Friday and Glorious Goodwood - plus Saturday selections

The action gets under way at 1.05pm and concludes at 4.30pm. The ground is Good, Good to Firm in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

One of the biggest betting races of the year, the £250,000 Stewards’ Cup is the highlight of the action over six furlongs. Course and distance Mr Wagyu looks a serious player for John Quinn having plundered a competitive handicap at the Curragh last time out and he remains open to more improvement, given this is clearly his time of year. Whenthedealinsdone was successful at last year’s Glorious Goodwood and clearly needs respect despite not winning in his next four starts.

Inver Park has progressed rapidly this season since joining George Boughey, winning his last three starts, including when capturing a competitive handicap at Royal Ascot.

Who makes the winner's enclosure at Goodwood on Saturday? Picture: Clive Bennett

First Folio was sixth in the Wokingham last time out, but is another interesting player if he can return to the form which saw him finish second in Listed company at Windsor. Popmaster has run a string of good efforts in defeat in competitive handicaps, including when finishing second at Chelmsford and Ascot recently. He has to be respected following those two efforts.

Chil Chil won a Group Three event at Newcastle in June and is another player, judged on his third in the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September. However, he needs to prove his wellbeing having finished a well-beaten eighth on his return in a Group event at Newbury earlier this month. Great Ambassador, seventh at Newbury in the same race contest by Chil Chil, is another player in this event.

The £300,000 Group Two Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (2.45pm) is the other highlight over 14 furlongs. Sea La Rosa landed a Group event at Haydock in May and has since finished second to the exciting Free Wind back at the same track in July.

Emily Dickinson was a beaten favourite in the Lingfield Oaks Trial at Naas in April, but has not been disgraced in her last two races at Leopardstown and the Curragh. She clearly therefore commands respect in this event along with Yesyes who was successful in Listed company at Chester last season and is set to make her eagerly awaited return to action.

Other interesting runners include Glenartney who gamely landed a Listed event at Pontefract last month and looks open to more progression after just nine career starts. Urban Artist was second in a competitive Group event at York in May and didn’t get home over an extended two miles and five furlong at Royal Ascot in June.

Viola was second in a Group Three event at Haydock in May and since gone on to fill third at Newmarket in Listed company. Typewriter was third at Chester earlier this term and completes the eight runners along with Irish raider Forbearance.

Goodwood Selections

1.05pm Loyal Touch

1.40pm Lethal Levi

2.10pm Soapy Stevens

2.45pm Emily Dickinson

3.20pm Whenthedealinsdone

3.55pm Spirit Of Nguru