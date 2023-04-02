A new era for the Brighton Marathon Weekend began as more than 10,000 people filled the streets of the city taking part in the 2023 BM10K and Brighton Marathon.

More than 7,000 people finished the iconic Brighton Marathon at a new Finish Line at Hove Gardens, cheered on by huge crowds lining the 26.2-mile route.

Official starters Alfie Ordinary and Joe Black, Brighton residents and stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, got participants under way in Preston Park. The marathon then followed an updated route, exploring new neighbourhoods in Withdean and Wish Park before finishing on Hove Lawns.

After the finish, participants enjoyed the new Beach Village where they celebrated their achievement with charities and their supporters.

A total of 130 charities had places in the event, which was organised by London Marathon Events (LME) for the first time after the world-leading mass participation events company took over the Brighton Marathon Weekend last December, ensuring the events could go ahead.

The BM10K was the first event of the day – also held on a new course – starting and finishing on Hove Lawns. A total of 2,744 people finished the event.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the Brighton Marathon Weekend, said: “When London Marathon Events took on the Brighton Marathon Weekend, we knew it was a special set of events but today has surpassed our expectations. The Brighton Marathon and BM10K are a true celebration of activity and this incredible city of Brighton.

“To see so many people on the streets and at our new finish area at Hove Lawns, cheering on thousands of participants throughout the day, many of them raising crucial funds for charities, has been a special experience. We are already looking forward to how we can build on this and make the Brighton Marathon Weekend even more spectacular in future years.”

Huge numbes turn out to run the Brighton Marathon

The first person across the line at the 2023 Brighton Marathon was 22-year-old Marshall Smith from Ashford AC, making his marathon debut, who finished more than 12 minutes ahead of the field in a time of 2:24:07.

Smith said: “When I started thinking about doing my first marathon, I decided it had to be in Brighton and I’m glad I made that decision. The crowd was absolutely electric all the way around the course and they really got me through. In fact, it seemed the further into the race I got, the louder the cheers got. It was everything I thought the Brighton Marathon would be and more.”

The first female finisher was Helen Reid, who finished in 2:55:11. She said: “It was a total surprise. I had a little injury coming into today so I was not expecting this. It was a great event with fantastic support.”

Jack Kavanagh was the first person to cross the new Finish Line at Hove Lawns as the winner of the BM10K – a result that came as a big surprise to him.

“I would have taken a top 10 finish today,” said Kavanagh, who ran a big personal best of 31:03 to win. “My personal best before today was 33:42 and I didn’t know that time was in me. But it’s a course that's definitely suited for running personal bests. It’s a great event with great views and great organisation.”

The first female finisher was Joelle Cortis, who travelled all the way from Malta to take part, and finished in a time of 35:43.

She said: “It was definitely a bit colder here today than it is in Malta and my toes were freezing when I stood on the Start Line but I came here to the BM10K because it is a fast, flat course with good conditions to run. I also love coming to the UK so to win makes me very happy.”

For the full results from the 2023 Brighton Marathon and BM10K click here.