Beckley and Deal have been among the destinations for race-hungry HY Runners over the past week or so.

Last Sunday, a sea of red-vested HY Runners made their way to Beckley for the village’s 10k, the fun run and junior race.The 10k takes place on a partly hilly course with a fast finish and beautiful scenery.Stuart Piper was the first HY Runner home, finishing seventh in a time of 37:12.

Next was Darren Barzee, 23rd in 44:18; 28th was Joe Moore in 44:48, and 31st was Joseph O'Gorman in 45:03.

Kevin Blowers finished 37th in 46:16, Matthew Harmer was 49th in 47:39, Paul Matthews came 57th with 48:43 followed by Chris Castleman, 61st, finishing in 49:58.The first female HY Runner home was Sonnii Pine, 71st in 50:57 – followed by Susannah Gates, 74th in 51:23, next was Leanne Gammon, 88th in 53:28, Claire Martin was 103rd in 55:02 and Susan Dunn 105th in 55:06.

Then in 121st was Dylan Matthews in 56:44, Jackie Barker 134th in 57:50, Jenna Harmer was 166th in 1:02:45, Krista Barzee was 189th in 1:06:58 and Jim Ballard completed in 1:10:55 and finished 211th.Results are awaited for the fun run and junior race but details of how HY got on in these events will follow in a future edition of the paper.

Two HY Runners raced in the Deal Castle five-miler.

A fast and flat course had more than 250 finishers and there were rapid runs from both David Ervine and Carl Adams.

David took the win at the event in a fantastic time of 26:15, almost three minutes ahead of second place.

Carl finished in third with a super-fast 29:18.

It was a first class effort from the two – adding to the brilliant efforts all round for the club during a very wet weekend.

HASTINGS AC

Cross-country season has kicked off, and Hastings AC athletes have been throwing themselves into it.

The first East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League race at the hardest of all the venues, Whitbread Hollow, offered perfect weather for cross country as wind, rain and mud set the scene perfectly.

And a great start it was with the 16 strong HAC team (alongside Hastings Runners) beating 17 other teams to come first.

After a storming success last season Grace Baker has started as she means to go on – she took first place for the ladies.

Jeff Pyrah came in as first HAC male, fourth overall and first M50, with Sean Parker-Harding fifth overall and second senior male.

There was a great race for Laura Gill, always cool as cucumber: "I don't even time myself, I just run,” she says – and she was 90th overall and 1st V40, with Jenna Levett third V40.The next ESSXCL event is on November 26 in Wadhurst.

Meanwhile at the Beckley 10k the club took both male and female first places.

First female home was Grace Baker, and in the men’s race Michael Maxwell was the winner. They were followed by plenty of age category first, second and third places.