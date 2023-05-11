10k runners set to tackle Seaford course

Runners will gather for the Seaford 10k this Sunday.

Part of the popular MCC Promotions 10k Run Series, the event has a 9.30am start time.

Mark Caswell, run director for the series, said: “This is the inaugural 10k in Seaford.

“We are confident we have designed a flat and scenic course that will be enjoyed by the runners.

The Seaford 10k route

“MCC Promotions are keen to promote fitness and health throughout the UK with our 10k Run Series.”

Runners of all abilities are welcome to enter and entries will be accepted on the day.

The registration point will be at Martello Fields, Seaford (BN25 1JH) between 8.30am and 9.15am.

The cost of entry is £15, a fee that includes a bespoke medal.

There will be plenty of free parking before 9am in the area around the race HQ.

Runners are advised to wait in the Martello Fields area until 9.25am when they will be walked up to the start, which is 100m in front of the Martello Tower, heading towards Newhaven.

The return comes at Ouse Estuary towards Seaford seafront, and the race finish is 250 metres past the tower.

A non-secure bag drop area will be at the finish line opposite the registration area.

Seaford has plastic-free status, so if possible people are asked to bring their own water. There will be a bin next to the car park en route. Results will be published within 48 hours of the run.