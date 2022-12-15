Eastbourne RFC beat Seaford 47-19 in their second return fixture of the Counties 2 Sussex season at a very cold but still Park Avenue.

It turned out to be a perfect day for running rugby once the pitch had thawed enough to get the game on.

Eastbourne decided they would make a few changes to the side to rest some players carrying knocks, and keep the players on there toes. This worked well… at least for the first half.

Eastbourne started at a real pace and opted to spin the ball wide early, dragging Seaford from side to side of the pitch. This resulted in joint-man of the match Joe Bettles powering through for a good score from short range.

Joe Bettles looks for a pass for Eastbourne against Seaford

It was converted by captain and fellow joint-man of the match Jake Howe.

Five minutes later Ben Perrott, deployed on the wing, skipped down the touchline to score after multiple phases had tied Seaford up. Again, Howe converted from out wide.

Seaford received a yellow card, which was down to frustration at the pace at which Eastbourne were playing.

A few minutes later Martial Chaput, playing at fly-half, spotted a gap and exploited it to score a lovely solo try, converted by Howe.

Gianluca Bianchi touched down in the corner, once again after spreading the ball wide. Howe kicked another impressive conversion from out wide.

Ollie Horley, back in the starting line-up for the first team this season, in for the season’s top try scorer Dylan Viles, scored with a trademark run from full-back.

Next on the scoresheet was Harrison Gibbons and this was the most pleasing score of the day as this was his last game for the club before he returns home to Australia.

Gibbons has been a superb player and member of the squad for a season and a half. He has been integral to the success Eastbourne are having and will be sorely missed on and off the field. Howe converted his score.

Eastbourne switched off from this point and conceded a late score.

The start of the second half saw Seaford receive a second yellow, this time for foul play.

Ian Padget made an excellent impact with several good runs and scored a brilliant try out wide.

Gibbons, cool as you like, knocked the conversion over from out wide – but that was Eastbourne’s final score of the match.

The next half-an-hour saw Seaford keep it tight and target Eastbourne’s players in the ruck and off the ball – and it worked. Eastbourne kept reacting which cost them ground and allowed Seaford to score two more tries.

Eastbourne were disappointed with the game and will have to be better at coping against similar opposition if they are to go on and win the league and get promoted.

