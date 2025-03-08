Littler, 18, came out on top in the end but the show was stolen by Humphries and Cross – who both hit nine-darters to send the Brighton crowd absolutely wild, with beer flying all over the place.
Since its inception in 2005, the Premier League had seen 10 people hit nine-darters before Thursday night. This now stands at 12 after a scarcely believable turn of events.
Here are 13 brilliant photos from a superb evening of high-class entertainment.
1. PDC/Kieran Cleeves : Premier League darts in Brighton
PDC Premier League Brighton 2025 : There was an electric atmosphere, and some brilliant costumes on show, inside the Brighton Centre for night five of Premier League darts on Thursday evening (March 6). Photo: PDC/Kieran Cleeves : PDC
2. PDC/Kieran Cleeves : Premier League darts in Brighton
3. PDC/Kieran Cleeves : Premier League darts in Brighton
4. PDC/Kieran Cleeves : Premier League darts in Brighton
