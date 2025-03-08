Luke Littler, Rob Cross, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey and Stephen Bunting were all in action on a high-octane night of darts.

Littler, 18, came out on top in the end but the show was stolen by Humphries and Cross – who both hit nine-darters to send the Brighton crowd absolutely wild, with beer flying all over the place.

Since its inception in 2005, the Premier League had seen 10 people hit nine-darters before Thursday night. This now stands at 12 after a scarcely believable turn of events.

Here are 13 brilliant photos from a superb evening of high-class entertainment.

1 . PDC/Kieran Cleeves : Premier League darts in Brighton PDC Premier League Brighton 2025 : There was an electric atmosphere, and some brilliant costumes on show, inside the Brighton Centre for night five of Premier League darts on Thursday evening (March 6). Photo: PDC/Kieran Cleeves : PDC

