13 brilliant photos from Premier League darts in Brighton with some superb costumes on show as fans enjoy two moments of magic

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Mar 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 11:34 BST
There was an electric atmosphere, and some brilliant costumes on show, inside the Brighton Centre for night five of Premier League darts on Thursday evening (March 6).

Luke Littler, Rob Cross, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey and Stephen Bunting were all in action on a high-octane night of darts.

Littler, 18, came out on top in the end but the show was stolen by Humphries and Cross – who both hit nine-darters to send the Brighton crowd absolutely wild, with beer flying all over the place.

Since its inception in 2005, the Premier League had seen 10 people hit nine-darters before Thursday night. This now stands at 12 after a scarcely believable turn of events.

Here are 13 brilliant photos from a superb evening of high-class entertainment.

PDC Premier League Brighton 2025 : There was an electric atmosphere, and some brilliant costumes on show, inside the Brighton Centre for night five of Premier League darts on Thursday evening (March 6).

1. PDC/Kieran Cleeves : Premier League darts in Brighton

PDC Premier League Brighton 2025 : There was an electric atmosphere, and some brilliant costumes on show, inside the Brighton Centre for night five of Premier League darts on Thursday evening (March 6). Photo: PDC/Kieran Cleeves : PDC

2. PDC/Kieran Cleeves : Premier League darts in Brighton

PDC Premier League Brighton 2025 : There was an electric atmosphere, and some brilliant costumes on show, inside the Brighton Centre for night five of Premier League darts on Thursday evening (March 6). Photo: PDC/Kieran Cleeves : PDC

3. PDC/Kieran Cleeves : Premier League darts in Brighton

PDC Premier League Brighton 2025 : There was an electric atmosphere, and some brilliant costumes on show, inside the Brighton Centre for night five of Premier League darts on Thursday evening (March 6). Photo: PDC/Kieran Cleeves : PDC

4. PDC/Kieran Cleeves : Premier League darts in Brighton

PDC Premier League Brighton 2025 : There was an electric atmosphere, and some brilliant costumes on show, inside the Brighton Centre for night five of Premier League darts on Thursday evening (March 6). Photo: PDC/Kieran Cleeves : PDC

