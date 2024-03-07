Night six of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League of darts is underway at the Brighton Centre. Last time out in Exeter, Nathan Aspinall thumped Rob Cross 6-2 in the final to take home the glory.
Following night five, Michael van Gerwen remains top with 15 points, with Luke Littler second with 9, Rob Cross is third with 9 points too. Can you spot anyone you know in our photos?
1. Night Six of Premier League darts in Brighton
Night Six of Premier League darts in Brighton Photo: Henry Bryant
2. Night Six of Premier League darts in Brighton
The superheroes in action! Photo: Henry Bryant
3. Night Six of Premier League darts in Brighton
The robbers! Photo: Henry Bryant
4. Night Six of Premier League darts in Brighton
Barbie and a group of Kens! Photo: Henry Bryant