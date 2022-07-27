142 pictures from Glorious Goodwood Day 1 - and why Baaeed is second shortest-priced runner in Sussex Stakes history

The action gets under way at 1.50pm and concludes at 5.20pm. The ground is Good, Good to Firm in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

As already alluded to, Baaeed should take the world of beating in the Sussex Stakes at 3.35pm. He is the second shortest-priced history in the last 10 years of the race following Frankel’s win in the 2012 renewal at odds of 1/20.

He retained his unbeaten record with another smooth win in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and this race comes a year after Baaeed really announced himself on the world stage with a brilliant win in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes. With Coroebus ruled out of the race due to an abscess, it is hard to see Baaeed suffering defeat here and he should win.

The scene at Goodwood on day one / Picture: Getty

Order Of Australia was third to Baaeed in the Queen Anne and he did impress at the Curragh earlier this month when powering to success and he could give Baaeed the most to think about along with defending champion Alcohol Free who also returned to form when winning the July Cup.

Modern Games won the French 2000 Guineas at Longchamp in May and has shaped with promise in defeat the last twice. Angel Bleu was a dual Group One winner last term and whilst he has been below that form so far this year, he is respected along with recent Summer Mile scorer Chindit and Japanese raider Bathrat Leon who completes the septet.

Elsewhere on the card, the £75,000 Markel Molecomb Stakes (3.00pm) over five furlongs features Rocket Rodney. He was a fine second in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and deservedly recorded Pattern stakes success at Sandown earlier this month. This race has been the plan for a while and he is taken to get the better of The Ridler who was second in the Norfolk Stakes.

Eddie’s Boy also commands respect having won the Super Sprint at Newbury last time out, whilst Studio City is interesting for Michael O’Callaghan having won by six lengths at Navan in July.

The other Group event on the card is the Oak Tree Stakes over seven furlongs at 2.25pm for which there is an £80,000 prize fund. Heredia landed the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and commands respect having filled third in Listed company last time out.

SBK ambassador Sean Levey is aboard Heredia and he said: “She’s in very good form. She ran well enough I thought at Sandown on a track which maybe didn’t suit her. She’s still a filly we really like and I would have thought Goodwood over seven furlongs will really suit her. She shows lots of speed and travelled well at Sandown. Coming back to seven will be a plus. Goodwood suits horses who have a turn of foot and she definitely has that.”

Godolphin’s Soft Whisper is interesting having won her last two starts back on domestic shores.

Goodwood Selections

1.50pm Mugader

2.25pm Heredia

3.00pm Rocket Rodney

3.35pm Baaeed

4.10pm Sea Speedwell

4.45pm The Platinum Queen