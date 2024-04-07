163 fantastic photos as 2024 Brighton Marathon proves a big hit

Thousands more lined the streets as the city came alive to cheer on those taking on both the Brighton Marathon and the BM10K held earlier in the day. Among those offering support was marathon legend Paula Radcliffe who started the Brighton Marathon in Preston Park and then gave out medals to star-struck finishers at Hove Lawns.

Radcliffe said: “The Brighton Marathon is a great event which shows off the city in all of its splendour. I started the event in 2014 and it was great to come back. For me, there’s nothing better than marathons. From being around the atmosphere at the Start to seeing everyone again at the Finish having completed their marathon journeys. It really is special.”

The marathon closed the Brighton Marathon Weekend, which saw more than 14,000 people in total take on a challenge across Saturday’s Brighton Miles event, the BM10K earlier in the day and the Brighton Marathon. The marathon started in Preston Park, passing through the city and across the coast before finishing at Hove Lawns.

Oliver Knowles, 33, from Orpington, Kent, who is a member of Petts Wood Runners, was the first man across the line, completing the course in 2:32:27. Hannah McGowan-Jones, 30, from Colchester, was the first woman across the line, completing the course in 2:55:00. Not a part of a running club, the Brighton Marathon was Hannah’s debut, and she finished almost ten minutes ahead of the second-placed athlete.

This year's Brighton Marathon also included a wheelchair category for the first time. Staged as a pilot event, Dale Muffett became the first person to complete the course in a racing chair, finishing in a time of 2:26:00.

Earlier in the day, 2,710 people finished the BM10K which began on Hove Lawns before finishing under the same gantry later used for the marathon. The event was started by local heroes Tim Holtam and Harry Fairchild from Brighton Table Tennis Club, with Tim also joining the runners and taking on the 10K while Harry made his way to celebrate with everyone on the Finish Line handing out medals.

Joe Carter, Event Lead for the Brighton Marathon Weekend, said: “It’s been amazing to see so many people getting involved in the Brighton Marathon Weekend – from everyone who took on the Brighton Miles, BM10K and the Brighton Marathon, to all our incredible volunteers and the thousands of supporters lining the streets. What we've seen today is a real celebration of the city: fun, vibrant, engaging and welcoming. We're delighted by the way the community has embraced the event once again and are excited to introduce even more improvements for next year's event on Sunday 6 April.”

Early bird entries for the 2025 Brighton Marathon, planned for April 6, are already open.

Brighton Marathon is the UK’s third largest marathon and first took place in 2010. The BM10K was first held in 2014 and since 2023 has embraced the coast by starting and finishing at Hove Lawns. This is the second year the Brighton Marathon Weekend has been under the management of London Marathon Events.

Saturday saw more than 1,200 people take part in the Brighton Miles, which was recently relaunched as a community event for everyone.

Participants run past the Royal Pavilion in mile four during The Brighton Marathon on Sunday 7th April 2024.

