17 pictures as Goodwood’s 2023 season of flat racing comes to upbeat end

Another season of flat racing at Goodwood is over – and it ended on a high note.

Racegoers poured through the entrances for the season finale, with the Richmond Enclosure sold out.

It was a day for the track’s 2023 jockey and trainer titles to be confirmed – and the course’s top rider of the season, Tom Marquand, had clearly read the script, adding to his tally of wins by taking the Goodwood Education Trust British EBF Novice Stakes on 7/4 favourite Black Run for trainers Paul and Oliver Cole.

See Clive Bennett’s pictures from the day on this page and the ones linked.

While the former Goodwood ambassador was named top 2023 jockey, Andrew Balding was confirmed as the trainer with the most Goodwood wins this season. Balding had success on the day too with Richard Kingscote carrying Al Shabab Storm to victory in the William Hill/British EBF 40th Anniversary Restricted Novice Stakes.

The Coles had a double on the day with Alec Voikhansky winning the Inkerman London Handicap on 3/1 shot Thunder Ball.

The crowd were also able to see a different type of horsepower on display – a range of cars and bikes from the Goodwood Road Racing Club community were on show.

Adam Waterworth, events managing director for Goodwood, said: “We have enjoyed a brilliant 2023 season and to end our final fixture with a sell-out crowd is fantastic. Despite economic challenges and the pressures racecourses face, it is great to have had the large numbers through the gates today, attracting new audiences including many students and motorsport fans.”

1 . Goodwood 2023 season finale pictures by Clive Bennett (16).jpg Goodwood's 2023 season finale Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Goodwood 2023 season finale pictures by Clive Bennett (4).jpg Goodwood's 2023 season finale Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Goodwood 2023 season finale pictures by Clive Bennett (1).jpg Goodwood's 2023 season finale Photo: Clive Bennett