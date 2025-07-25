Thirteen countries entered the 2025 RLSS Commonwealth Sport Lifesaving Championships which is viewed as being more than just a dynamic international sport, but also as a powerful way to inspire greater participation in a shared humanitarian mission to reduce, and eventually prevent, drowning.

Day 1 was focused on the impressive Opening Ceremony, held in the Great Hall at the Bay Campus, Swansea University. This was followed by two workshops, one for officials and the other run by the Australian National team to help Developing Nations.

Day 2 was the start of the competitive action with heats in the morning followed by finals in the afternoon / evening, so requiring 8.00 am warm-ups and late finishes.

England / Crawley Town started the day well with Asier Lopez achieving a PB (personal best) time when being touched out of a bronze medal in the 200m Obstacles race in the Men’s Development team “A” final. Older sister, Amaia Lopez, finished 5th overall for the Ladies National team in the same event.

In the 4 x 200m Obstacles relay for Development teams, England Ladies, featuring Crawley Town’s Emily Goodwin, finished with silver medals behind Australia. Likewise for the Men’s Development team, Asier picked up a silver medal with South Africa taking gold, less than a second ahead.

In the 12.5m Line throw event, Scotland’s / Crawley Town’s Indigo Laing won silver with Asier taking a bronze in the Men’s corresponding final.

Competing for Northern Ireland’s National team, brothers David and Thomas Leggitt, took silver behind the first ever gold for Sri Lanka.

British record holder, Jack Sadberry, just lost out to his Australian counterpart by 0.07 second in the 100m Manikin Tow with fins before joining up with his three team mates to take gold in the 4x50m Mixed Lifesaver relay, 0.6 seconds ahead of South Africa to end the first day on a high.

Day 3 started as day 2 finished with Jack setting both a new Commonwealth and British record time of 45.35 seconds in the 100m Manikin Carry, half a second ahead of Australia.

In the Ladies 50m Manikin Carry, Amaia missed out on a bronze by just 0.1 second. In the 4x25m Manikin relay, England Ladies Development team, featuring Emily Goodwin, missed out on a bronze by just half a second, while the Men’s team, featuring Asier, won an impressive silver behind South Africa.

In the corresponding final for the National teams, England’s Ladies, featuring Amaia, won bronze with the Men, including Jack, taking silver.

The Men’s 200m Super Lifesaver saw Asier set a new 15-18 years’ British record by a remarkable four seconds to win gold over his English teammate and previous record holder.

Emily gave England a cracking start to day 4 (the final day of competition) winning gold in both the team wet and individual dry SERCs (simulated emergency rescue competitions).

Amaia and Jack, with two other English National team members, were runners up in the team wet SERC and Alex Jackson, competing for the National Welsh team, won bronze in the individual dry SERC.

The final day concluded with the 100m Rescue Medley and the “blue ribbon” 4x50m Medley relay. Emily, competing with the Ladies Development team, won silver behind Australia, while the Men’s team had to be content with bronze behind South Africa and Australia.

In the National team finals, Amaia won bronze and Jack won silver.

The overall Commonwealth Championship results were announced at the magnificent closing dinner held again in the Great Hall where teams came dressed in all their evening finery.

For the National teams: 1st England with 629 points, 2nd South Africa with 545 points, and 3rd Australia with 518 points. For the Development teams: 1st England with 604 points, 2nd Australia with 540 points and 3rd South Africa with 485 points.

The Championships were well run by RLSS-UK and so was deemed a huge success and enjoyed by all, so encouraging Singapore, Mauritius and Kenya to bid for the 2027 Championships. Knowing this, any interested potential competitors should get along to the Crawley Town Life Saving Club at the K2 on a Tuesday evening as preparation for 2027 starts now.

