207 great photos from the 2024 Hastings Half Marathon - can you spot yourself running?

It’s one of the highlights of the Hastings sporting calendar and the 2024 Sussex running programme – the Hastings Half Marathon. And the 2024 renewal didn’t disappoint as thousands turned out on a bright spring day to run or to watch.
By Steve Bone
Published 24th Mar 2024, 16:35 GMT

Nationally renowned runner Seyfu Jamaal took the honours in a stunning finishing time of 1:06:48, with HY Runners’ Ross Skelton second in 1:07:31. Marshall Smith in 1:08:48, Barney Reed in 1:09:48 and Robert Brundish in 1:11:38 were next home.

Grace Baker of Hastings AC won the women’s race in 1.21.13.

In total more than 2,500 runners crossed the line in an event at which, as ever, there was a fantastic atmosphere boosted by large crowds who turned out to watch.

See our raceday pictures from the start and finish on this page and the many linked – if you were running or spectating see if you can see yourself. Watch out for further coverage on this website and in the Hastings Observer in the week.

