They're widely regarded as trials for Epsom's Oaks and Derby -coming up in a fortnight - and it will be interesting to see where the winners of the respective races go from here. The Height of Fashion, for fillies, went to the 11/10 favourite Sea Silk Road, ridden by Tom Marquand for William Haggas, while the Cocked Hat went to West Sussex-trained Lionel from David Menuisier's yard, ridden by Jamie Spencer. See Clive Bennett's pictures from Friday's racing - which was followed by another top-quality fixture on Saturday - on this page and the ones linked.
22 pictures from Goodwood's Oaks and Derby trials raceday
The Height of Fashion Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes were the two big contests of two days of excellent flat racing action on the South Downs.
By Steve Bone
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 7:06 pm
Updated
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 7:09 pm
