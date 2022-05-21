22 pictures from Goodwood's Oaks and Derby trials raceday

They're widely regarded as trials for Epsom's Oaks and Derby -coming up in a fortnight - and it will be interesting to see where the winners of the respective races go from here. The Height of Fashion, for fillies, went to the 11/10 favourite Sea Silk Road, ridden by Tom Marquand for William Haggas, while the Cocked Hat went to West Sussex-trained Lionel from David Menuisier's yard, ridden by Jamie Spencer. See Clive Bennett's pictures from Friday's racing - which was followed by another top-quality fixture on Saturday - on this page and the ones linked.