23 pictures as Worthing Raiders beat Sevenoaks to notch first win

After a iminute’s silence to pay respects following the death of The Queen, this was a good first win of the season against lively opposition. There is plenty to be positive about but still areas to improve on and worryingly more injuries were picked up that will continue to make selection difficult.

Although the side was missing several experienced players, how pleasing it was to see five 18-year-olds play so well in this well contested fixture.

There were five points in the bag and the season is up and running after defeats in their opening two games.

Thanks went to the fabulous support (just over 600 were there) from the Roundstone Lane faithful – it’s greatly appreciated by the players.

See a full match report and picture in the Worthing Herald – out Thursday. Meantime here are Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the victory – on this page and the ones linked.

