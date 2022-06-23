24-hour workout in Eastbourne for charity

The workout will be at the Cargo Gym at the Saffrons Sport Ground from 10am on July 16.

For the full 24 hours there will be circuit classes running, with each circuit lasting one hour.

Money raised will go to the Eastbourne Samaritans.

Cargo Gym will be running a 24-hour charity challenge (photo from Cargo Gym)

Sam Parish started Cargo Gym last year and came up with the challenge idea. He will be doing the full 24 hours.

Sam said, “It seemed like a good challenge and worthwhile cause that should hopefully get people to donate more to the Samaritans due to the nature of the challenge. It should hopefully attract more eyeballs.

"We started working with the Samaritans Eastbourne last Christmas when we hosted a Santa workout – everyone dressed up as Santa and all money went to the Samaritans.

"We chose them due to the tie in between exercise and mental health and the positive impact exercise has on mental health as well as physical benefits.

"Covid has also shown just what an important role they play and the help they provide. They are a great cause.”

You don’t need anything to get involved, just sign up and turn up. All abilities are welcome.

What is Cargo Gym?