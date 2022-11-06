Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Worthing Raiders' National two east rugby clash with Hendon

24 photos as Worthing Raiders just fail to overcome Henley Hawks

It finished Worthing Raiders 26 Henley Hawks 30 in another absorbing clash in rugby’s National two east at Roundstone Lane.

By Steve Bone
24 hours ago

It was an exciting second half but the result was very disappointing after Raiders looked as though they had done enough to win this match. In the end the game hinged on the five penalties awarded to the visitors in the last few minutes which allowed them to snatch the victory.

Only one bonus point was achieved by Raiders after all the good work produced in the second half.

Check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked – and get the full report from Colin Coulson on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.

1. Worthing Raiders v Henley pics Stephen Goodger (21).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

2. Worthing Raiders v Henley pics Stephen Goodger (23).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

3. Worthing Raiders v Henley pics Stephen Goodger (15).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

4. Worthing Raiders v Henley pics Stephen Goodger (19).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Raiders
