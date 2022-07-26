24 spectacular pictures as Bosham Sailing Club host celebration of Finns

Charles Currey, a Bosham Sailing Club member won a silver medal in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics- starting the boat’s long history of success for its sailors. Twenty-six boats entered but COVID took its toll and just 23 competed with three races per day. The courses were around Chichester harbour.

The weather patterns over the three days were virtually ideal with a sea breeze building each day. Day one saw Cameron Tweedle, the UK’s National Finn Champion training sailors from the Solent and Southern clubs. The next two days of racing saw good winds, sunshine and steep competition.

Guest of Honour at the Dinner on Saturday evening was David ‘Sid’Howlett, ex-Olympian and multi medal-winning coach of Sir Ben Ainslie and other Olympian Finn sailors.

Winner of The Bosham Plate as overall top boat was Mathew Walker from Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club. Winner of the Amoeba Trophy for overall fastest Classic (and fourth overall) was Martin Hughes from Warsash. Dan Belton from Mengeham Rythe took overall second place and Cameron Tweedle from Portland Sailing Academy GB took third.

See pictures from the event by Chris Hatton on this page and the ones linked

1. Action from the Finn Open at Bosham Sailing Club, celebrating the 70th anniversary / Pictures: Chris Hatton Photo Sales

2. Action from the Finn Open at Bosham Sailing Club, celebrating the 70th anniversary / Pictures: Chris Hatton Photo Sales

3. Action from the Finn Open at Bosham Sailing Club, celebrating the 70th anniversary / Pictures: Chris Hatton Photo Sales

4. Action from the Finn Open at Bosham Sailing Club, celebrating the 70th anniversary / Pictures: Chris Hatton Photo Sales