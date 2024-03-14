25 great photos from the second race night of the Chichester Corporate Challenge

Once again the city centre was packed with junior and senior runners and spectators for the second set of Chichester Corporate Challenge races, organised by Chichester Runners.

Four primary school races set the tone for a competitive evening before secondary school racers took centre stage, with the A and B races for seniors rounding off a couple of hours of great action.

David Richardson was there to capture the action for us and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked – and don’t miss the March 21edition of the Observer for a full report and some pictures.

1 . Chichester Corporate Challenge 2024 second race night pictures by David Richardson (5).jpg Chichester Corporate Challenge 2024 - second race night Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON:David Richardson

2 . Chichester Corporate Challenge 2024 second race night pictures by David Richardson (32).jpg Chichester Corporate Challenge 2024 - second race night Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON:David Richardson

3 . Chichester Corporate Challenge 2024 second race night pictures by David Richardson (30).jpg Chichester Corporate Challenge 2024 - second race night Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON:David Richardson