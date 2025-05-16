May evening racing at Fontwell Parkplaceholder image
May evening racing at Fontwell Park

25 pictures from Fontwell Park's latest evening jump racing fixture

By Steve Bone
Published 16th May 2025, 10:30 BST
The sun went in but plenty of racegoers came out for Fontwell Park’s latest evening jumps card.

The weather might have been a bit of a disappointment after all the recent sun the south has been enjoying, but it didn’t spoil an absorbing evening’s action on the track watched by a good-sized crowd.

There were wins for six different jockey/trainer combinations, with Paul Nicholls and Gary and Josh Moore among the handlers to score victories.

Winners on the night were She Is For Me Boys, Light Dragoon, Fortunate Fella, Super Sabre Sam, Rocks Up Late and The Boss Bear.

Fortunate Fella and Rocks Up Late were both tipped on this website the day before the meeting. Keep checking the site for previews and tips for all Fontwell and Goodwood fixtures.

See pictures by Clive Bennett from Thursday night’s fixture on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Chichester Observer app, just scroll down the single page to see all the images.

Next up at Fontwell is a family fun raceday on Sunday, May 25 (bank holiday weekend).

1. May evening racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (11).JPG

May evening racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

2. May evening racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (25).JPG

May evening racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

3. May evening racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (1).JPG

May evening racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

4. May evening racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (24).JPG

May evening racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

