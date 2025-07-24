25 races at Glorious Goodwood to be shown live by ITV Racing

ITV Racing will broadcast five races live every day at Glorious Goodwood.

They will be on ITV1 ITVX, STV and STV Player, from 1pm to 4pm. The Opening Show preview programme is on at 9.30-10.30am on Saturday (August 2) on ITV4 and ITVX. Every day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival offers top-quality racing and ITV’s move to show five races a day means viewers at home will get all the best of the action – and Goodwood’s stunning setting will be shown to a large audience.

Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani host the exclusive free-to-air coverage and will be joined on the podium daily by Jason Weaver, and by Leonna Mayor on Friday and Saturday.

Matt Chapman and Luke Harvey are out and about across the course joined on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by Rishi Persad and on Friday and Saturday by Oli Bell. Richard Hoiles and Mark Johnson are in the commentary box and Sally Ann Grassick joins the team on Friday and Saturday. The Opening Show on Saturday will be hosted by Oli Bell with Jason Weaver and Leonna Mayor alongside him to look back at a wonderful week of racing and preview the best of Saturday's action including the Stewards' Cup.

There will also be a free-to-enter ITV7 competition.

ITV’s live Goodwood races

Tuesday 29 July 1.20 - 1m 2f Coral Chesterfield Cup (Handicap) 1.55 - 7f Coral Vintage Stakes (Group 2) 2.30 - 7f HKJC World Pool Stakes (Group 2) 3.05 - 2m Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (Group 1) 3.45 - 5f Coral Handicap

Wednesday 30 July 1.20 - 1m 4f Coral Handicap 1.55 - 7f Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) 2.30 - 5f Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) 3.05 - 1m Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) 3.45 - 1m 2f British Stallion Studs EBF Handicap

Thursday 31 July 1.20 - 1m 2f Coral Kincsem Handicap 1.55 - 6f Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2) 2.30 - 1m 4f Gordon Stakes (Group 3) 3.05 - 1m 2f Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) 3.45 - 5f Buccelati Handicap

Friday 1 August 1.20 - 2m 4 1/2f Coral Goodwood Handicap 1.55 - 1m Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) 2.30 - 1m Coral Golden Mile (Handicap) 3.05 - 5f Qatar King George Stakes (Group 2) 3.45 - 1m 1f Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Stakes

Saturday 2 August

1.20 - 1m 4f Coral Glorious Stakes (Group 3) 1.55 - 1m 6f Summer Handicap 2.30 - 1m 6f Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) 3.05 - 6f Coral Stewards' Cup 3.45 - 7f Whispering Angel Handicap