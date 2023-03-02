27 pictures from a storming opening night at the Chichester Corporate Challenge
It’s one of the most popular Chichester sporting events of the year – and it got off to a great start in the city centre on Wednesday night.
The Corporate Challenge, organised by Chichester Runners, sees adults and senior and junior school pupils race at breakneck speed around a tight city route for honours in their various categories, battling for individual and team honours.
It’s been held every year since 1992 – with the exception of Covid-hit 2021 – and there will be another two race nights to come this year, on two Wednesdays, March 15 and 29.
See a report from the opening night in next week’s Chichester Observer but in the meantime enjoy pictures – by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff – on this page and the ones linked.