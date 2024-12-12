28 great pictures from Fontwell Park's latest jumps meeting

With race-goers encouraged to wear their Christmas jumpers as they watched jumpers of the four-legged variety, there was a festive feel to proceedings.

There was a big-priced winner of the opening race as Vorderman won the BetGoodwin Best Odds Guaranteed Juvenile Hurdle for Ben Ffrench-Davis and trainer Roger Teal. Later there were winners for Sussex’s Moore yard and for Henrietta Knight – the latter having her first jump racing winner for nine years following her return to the training ranks.

See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app. And look out here for a full Boxing Day Fontwell preview soon.

