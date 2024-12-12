December jump racing at Fontwell Parkplaceholder image
December jump racing at Fontwell Park

28 great pictures from Fontwell Park's latest jumps meeting

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
It was chilly – but enjoyable. That seemed to be the best summary of Fontwell Park’s final jump racing meeting before its big Boxing Day fixture.

With race-goers encouraged to wear their Christmas jumpers as they watched jumpers of the four-legged variety, there was a festive feel to proceedings.

There was a big-priced winner of the opening race as Vorderman won the BetGoodwin Best Odds Guaranteed Juvenile Hurdle for Ben Ffrench-Davis and trainer Roger Teal. Later there were winners for Sussex’s Moore yard and for Henrietta Knight – the latter having her first jump racing winner for nine years following her return to the training ranks.

See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app. And look out here for a full Boxing Day Fontwell preview soon.

December jump racing at Fontwell Park

1. December jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (12).JPG

December jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

December jump racing at Fontwell Park

2. December jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (10).JPG

December jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

December jump racing at Fontwell Park

3. December jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (9).JPG

December jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

December jump racing at Fontwell Park

4. December jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (8).JPG

December jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Roger TealSussexObserver
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice