28 photos, video and report as Goodwood's superb bank holiday weekend of racing closes

Goodwood’s three-day extravaganza of racing and family entertainment is in full swing – with a thrilling Group 2 Celebration Mile,won by Angel Bleu, taking centre stage on Saturday.

The weekend of action began on Friday night, when the Chichester Observer Fillies’ Handicap was won by the 10// favourite Queen Emma, ridden by Adam Farragher for William Haggas. Callum Shepherd rode a double – winning on two 7/2 winners, Zain Nights and Liberalist, in two William Hill-sponsored contests. Other Friday winners were Alcazan, Heartfullofstars and Dream By Day.

The six-race card was followed by a wonderful fireworks display while cicrus entertainers and musicians entertained crowds between races. It was the start of a weekend festival that has become one of the highlights of the Goodwood racing calendar, and Saturday’s top-class racecard lived up to expectations.

Angel Bleu (9/2), ridden by Hector Crouch for trainer Ralph Beckett, who was top trainer at Glorious week, won the William Hill Celebration Mile with a superbly timed late run to beat Knight and thirdplaced Charyn. The William Hill Prestige Stakes went to the 5/2 favourite Darnation under Sam James for trainer Karl Burke.

Saturday’s racing opened with the British EBF 40th Anniversary Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes being won by Adaay In Devon (9/2). Other Saturday winners were Rhoscolyn, Sweet Reward, Lihou and Zealandia.

Sunday’s racing included the William Hill Selling Stakes. which went to Tom Marquand and trainer Haggas with Ramensky (11/2), who was put up for sale at an auction in the winners’ enclosure afterwards.

Other Sunday winners were Remaadd, Many A Star, Sea King, Cherry and The Gatekeeper.

See Clive Bennett’s pictures from the three days on this page and the ones linked – and see coverage in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday (Aug 31).

