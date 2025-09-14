29 photos as Worthing Raiders beat Camberley to continue winning start

It was a good game for the spectators to enjoy with both sides demonstrating their ability to score tries throughout the 80 minutes. However Raiders always appeared to have more control in the game.

As last week there were very pleasing team and individual skills on show – and another five points puts Raiders in third place after the first two rounds of games.

There is still plenty to work on as the season develops but it’s as good a start could have been wished for.

There were plenty of players in line for the MoM award but in the end the honour went to centre Christian Streater for his two tries and all-around performance.

