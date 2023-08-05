29 photos from a weather-shortened Saturday at Glorious Goodwood

Before that jockeys, horses and crowds all did their best to battle against the rain and make a success of the day.

The Stewards’ Cup was the highlight as four races were completed before an early halt was called following an inspection.

Here is our report on the action that did happen and reaction from clerk of the course Ed Arkell to the early finish, but on this page and the ones linked you can see pictures by Clive Bennett and Getty’s Alan Crowhurst from a soggy Saturday at the racecourse.