29 pictures from a successful Eastbourne 10k

The temperature was thankfully kind for the runners at Sunday's seafront race. A keen headwind made their homeward journey challenging but this didn’t prevent the men’s course record being smashed by South West Road Runner Ollie Thorogood in an incredible time of 34min 8sec. Aaron O'Shaughnessy was second in 35.16; Jason Lee of Lewes AC third in 35.20.

See pictures in the video player above or on this page and the pages linked

In the ladies' race, talented local athlete Rachel Hillman from Hailsham Harriers regained her title by winning in 38.22, a considerable margin ahead of second lady Kirsty Armstrong of Burgess Hill Runners in a respectable 41.43. Local athlete Alison Moore of Eastbourne Rovers placed third in 43.59.

Worthy congratulations go to Ann Anscombe, talented veteran athlete from Uckfield Runners. Ann was first in the 65-69 age category in a time of 51 .51 and also placed first female in the age grade results (82.58%)

Another notable performance in the veteran categories came from Hailsham Harrier Frances Delves, who had a stunning race winning the 70-74 age category with a time of 55.33. She also had an excellent age grade performance placing second female with 82.15%.

The overall age grade percentage winner (a new award for this year’s event) was Mike Webber of Andover & District with an astonishing age grade of 84.17% and a time of 38 mins 13 seconds.

Organisers Sue Fry and Liz Lumber said: "We were delighted with how well the race went. We were blessed with super conditions once again and our thanks go out to the runners, volunteers, sponsors and supporters."

The event was supported by sponsors - Brewers, Tempo Run Shop, Citrus Conveyancing, Beatty Rd Co op, TDS Ultra, Clarke’s Roofing, Orbital, Erdinger Alkoholfrei, The Protein Ball Company, Lansdowne Hotel & Gelato Famoso. Special thanks go to photographer Liam Dyson, Hedley Visick , Ashprint, MPCT learners, Eastbourne Sea Cadets, Eastbourne College helpers & the volunteers out & about on the course.

For next year’s Eastbourne 10k, the date will be released soon on this page.

